DONELL BARRON GREENACRES — Two adults were arrested after a deputy found five malnourished children living in a vehicle, including a 14-year-old boy who weighed only 50 pounds, according to an arrest report. Donell Barron, 34, and Rikki Hart, 34, are being held in the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail. Both…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.