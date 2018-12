TAVORIS ALLEN A 36-year-old fireman was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was released from the Hillsborough County Jail after posting bond. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were called to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Station #26, 5302 Thonotosassa, in Plant City, after someone discovered a botanical…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.