Board Chairman Les Miller is shown in front with Dr. Dre. Board members in the rear are: Sandy Murman, Pat Kemp, Stacy White, Kimberly Overman, and Mariella Smith. Last week (August 7th), the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners presented a commendation to Dr. Dakeyan C. Graham, an educator and musician from King…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.