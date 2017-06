RONALD STEPHENSON A 44-year-old man was given a lengthy prison sentence for having a gun and ammunition. His past reflects several felony arrests, which prohibits him from having a gun. U. S. District Judge Mary Scriven sentenced Ronald Stephenson, of Palmetto, to 15 years in prison. He was elevated to the status of “Armed…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.