JAYQUON JOHNSON 7/8/1999 to 1/1/2017 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor The family of Jayquon Johnson is making final preparations to lay him to rest. His funeral is planned for Saturday, January 7th, at 2 p.m. A Star Athlete Grief Counselors were on the campus of Brandon High School Tuesday when…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.