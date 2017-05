U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, is in the hospital after undergoing heart surgery on Wednesday, his office said Thursday. Cummings, who represents the state’s 7th Congressional District, was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital after what aides described as a minimally invasive procedure called trans…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.