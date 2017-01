COMMUNITY LAW ENFORCEMENT WORKSHOP AT DOWDELL SCHOOL The Hillsborough County Law Enforcement Workshop was held Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Dowdell Middle Magnet School. Law enforcement officials from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office interacted with the students and listened tO their concerns. Those who worked with the young people during the workshop were: seated, from…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.