ALONZO BROCK …Comedian Zoeboe69 BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor Alonzo Brock has been doing comedy for the past 2 years. He hasn’t done much on the local scene, but he’s working his way to appearing before his hometown. He has however, performed in many comedy venues across Florida and Georgia. Just recently, Brock,whose…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.