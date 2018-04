Sons Of Serendip, Micah Christian on vocals, Cordaro Rodriguez on piano and guitar, Kendall Ramseur playing cello, and Mason Morton on the harp. BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Feature Writer If you’re a fan of ‘America’s Got Talent’, then you’re already familiar with Sons of Serendip, the all-man quartet that finished fourth in the show’s 2014…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.