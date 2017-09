TERRY DEWAYNE WHITE Cold Case Detectives with the St. Petersburg Police Department have arrested a man this past weekend. He is charged with 2 counts of sexual battery. The crimes took place in 1999 and 2001, respectively and are two separate cases. Terry Dewayne White, 49, was also charged with 1 count of kidnapping…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.