MARQUELL ROMELL BROWN A 33-year-old St. Petersburg man was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to selling drugs on January 5, 2017. According to court documents, Marquell Romell Brown, a.k.a. “Fat,” sold cocaine and hydromorphone to a confidential informant and undercover officer on several occasions. During the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.