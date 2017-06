Reverend Can’t Get Right BY CLARENCE BARR, II The image of the sleazy preacher who can’t wait until he gets his hand inside of your pocket, or who sleeps with as many women in his congregation as possible, has been a staple of Black comedies for decades. Typically, this over-the-top character is an exaggerated version…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.