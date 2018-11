Even In Defeat There’s Hope For The Future BY CLARENCE BARR, II 49.7% to 49.1%. That is the slim margin that ultimately catapulted Ron DeSantis to victory over Andrew Gillum in Florida’s highly contested governor’s race. While I’m sure it’s hard for supporters of Gillum to deal with the loss, after such a hard fight,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.