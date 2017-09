A Clown Scarier Than Pennywise BY CLARENCE BARR, III Something is seriously wrong with Donald Trump. And I’m not speaking figuratively. There is something clinically, mentally and emotionally not right with the person elected as the 45th president of the United States. How else can you explain the behavior of a 71-year-old man, tasked to…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.