LAMONT STEPHENS BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor A local civil rights organization is calling for an investigation into an incident that took place last week. They are also renewing its campaigns for officers to wear body cameras. The arrest of Lamont Stephens took place on March 9th, around 10 p.m. He…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.