CITY OF TAMPA WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION The City of Tampa held its Women’s History Month Celebration on March 21st at the Tampa Convention Center. The theme was “Honoring Trailblazing Women In Labor And Business. The Special Award was the MacDill Air Force Base Women’s Appreciation Award, presented to Civilian Nicole M. Tompkins and 1st…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.