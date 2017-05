MS. CHAUNCIA WILLIS Emergency Management Coordinator, Office of Emergency Management The City of Tampa’s Office of Emergency Management is urging residents to get ready for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Season begins on June 1st and ends on November 30th. The City has partnered with FEMA to host the Tampa Prepareathon, a campaign dedicated to getting the…



