CITY OF TAMPA BLACK HISTORY COMMITTEE PRESENTS SCHOLARSHIPS The City of Tampa Black History Committee held its 19th Annual Scholarship presentation on Tuesday, June 6th at the Holiday Inn-Westshore. As of 2016, the committee had presented more than $159,000 in scholarships to 109 students. One of the scholarships presented this year was the Bobby Bowden…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.