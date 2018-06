CITY OF TAMPA BLACK HISTORY COMMITTEE PRESENTS $16,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS The City of Tampa Black History Committee presented $16,000 in scholarships to the 2018 graduates. Over the past 21 years, the group has awarded $201,000 in scholarships. The Awards Ceremony was held at the Holiday Inn Express, Westshore Blvd. This year’s theme was:…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.