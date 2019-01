CHURCH, PASTOR CELEBRATE 25TH ANNIVERSARY The Pastor and Church Family of Re-Birth Missionary Baptist Church are celebrating their 25thAnniversary. Services for the Silver event began Sunday morning, January 13th, with Dr. Norman Harris, Attorney, as the 10:15 a. m. speaker. Later in the day, Bishop Sylvester Robinson and Peace Progressive Baptist Church were the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.