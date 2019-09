SAMANTHA KRENEK A 37-year-old Child Protection Investigations Supervisor was arrested for DUI Sunday evening. The arrest took place shortly before 6:30 p.m., on U. S. Highway 19, just south of State Road 580, in Pinellas County. According to police, Ms. Samantha Lynn Krenek,¬†37, of St. Petersburg, was charged with one count of driving under…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.