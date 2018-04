Members of the Tampa Police Department shown with retired Sgt. Rufus Lewis, (far right) are from left to right: Major Rocky Ratliff, Major Lee Bercaw, Major Keith O’Connor, Major Ruben Delgado, Assistant Chief Marc Hamlin, Assistant Chief Eli Vazquez, Major Ron McMullen, Chief Brian Dugan, and Major Mike Baumaister. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.