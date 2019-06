SONYA C. LITTLE CFO, City of Tampa BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Eight years ago, former Mayor Bob Buckhorn hired the first African American to serve as the Chief Financial Officer for the City of Tampa. Earlier this week, Mayor Jane Castor announced that Ms. Sonya C. Little is resigning her post…



