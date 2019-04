JANICE LONDON …President From left to right are: Charmette Joyce T. Austin, Event Chairman; Sylvia Myrick, Irene Johnson, Rugenia Meeks, and Charmette Betty Kinsey. Charmettes Delores (Dee) Williams and Ruby French worked closely with the committee. Charmette Andreatha Freeman Nurse was in attendance. In celebration of March being National Women History Month, the Hillsborough County…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.