The Spring of Tampa Bay, a center for victims of domestic violence, received $575 from proceeds raised during WMU-Cooley’s annual Blues Jean Brunch, an event held as part of Women’s History Month in March. Pictured during the check presentation on May 8 are (left-right): Dionnie Wynter Pfunde, WMU-Cooley campus director; Ana Luna, student; Mindy Murphy,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.