Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points on his sister, Chyna’s 23rd birthday. She died in a car accident April 15th. Isaiah Thomas’ career-high 53 points gave the Boston Celtics a 2-0 series lead Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards. Thomas scored 20 of those points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and the Celtics emerged…



