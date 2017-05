CDC OF TAMPA, INC. YOUTH LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT SENIOR CELEBRATION The Corporation to Development Communities (CDC) of Tampa, Inc. Youth Leadership Movement held its High School Senior Celebration on April 20, 2017 at Cyrus Greene Center. The event recognizes the high school seniors who are graduating, and are graduating out of the CDC program. Students seated…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.