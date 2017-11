CDC OF TAMPA, INC. CELEBRATES 25th ANNIVERSARY Corporation To Develop Communities (CDC) of Tampa, Inc. celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a Gala on Friday, October 27, 2017 at TPepin Hospitality Centre. Entertainment was by Avery Sunshine, recording artist. The proceeds will benefit CDC of Tampa, Inc. programs. The 25th Anniversary theme was, “Building on our…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.