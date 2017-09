Andrew Gilliam By Kenya Woodard Sentinel Feature Writer Florida’s next governor should support expanding Medicaid, increasing transportation options, and investing in K-12 education. Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Andrew Gilliam told a crowd of supporters gathered Saturday for a fundraiser at 7th Sun Brewery that he was the best person to do all the above. Gilliam, who…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.