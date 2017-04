Carolina Panther QB Cam Newton is setting up football clinics. During an interview with Mexican sports outlet La Afición, Carolina Panther QB Cam Newton was asked about his debut trip to Mexico, revealing that he was actually of Mexican descent. “[I’m] Mexican. I’m a little bit of everything, African, Mexican, American. Everything,” the Carolina Panthers…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.