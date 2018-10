Never count out Cam Newton. The Carolina Panthers star quarterback led his team to a remarkable 21-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, overcoming a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit to break the hearts of the defending champions. Newton threw for 269 yards and two fourth-quarter scores, while Christian McCaffrey tallied 80 yards from scrimmage and…



