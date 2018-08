DR. ANTOINETTE LLOYD, MD The Calvary Community Clinic welcomes to its team Antoinette Lloyd, MD, who will serve as the Medical Director for the clinic. Dr.Lloyd is an experienced physician, having practiced medicine for over 30 years. She received her Medical Degree with Honors, from Yale University School of Medicine and is Board Certified in…



