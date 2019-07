In an unanimous decision (69-0), California’s state assembly agreed upon a bill that’ll ban discrimination against natural hairstyles in “workplaces, schools and public places,” NBC News reports. The state became the first in the U.S. to take this stance. “Workplace dress code and grooming policies that prohibit natural hair, including afros, braids, twists, and locks, have a…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.