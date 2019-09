WISLEY DORCE Academic Coordinator, Center for Academic Retention And Enhancement BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Wiley Dorce, Academic Coordinator of the Center for Academic Retention and Enhancement (C.A.R.E.) at Florida State University, will visit the Tampa Bay Area this week. There will be a special meeting for students who would like…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.