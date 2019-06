CHERRELL CHINAH WATSON Last year, Ms. Cherrell Chinah Watson launched her business as a Mortgage Loan Originator who has a background in loan processing for over 4 years. She works for Paramount Residential Mortgage Group & is the self-proclaimed Wonder Woman of Mortgage. She is well versed in guidelines and is knowledgeable in the different products…



