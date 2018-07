KEVIN NORIEGA CRUZ JOVANNI CHRISTIAN LOZANO Two 18-year-old men are facing several charges in connection with a burglary and shooting. The incident took place Monday evening. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects used a rock to shatter the bedroom window of the home on Whispering Hammock Dr., in Riverview. The…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.