DONALD P. SANDS A Largo man died after being struck by a car. Further investigation has led police to believe the man was a suspect in a vehicle burglary prior to the accident. Pinellas County deputies responded to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Ulmerton Road and 62nd Street about 11:30 p.m. Saturday….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.