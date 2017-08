CJ Spencer and Atty. Shaunnette Stokes pose with Building a Boss workshop participants. BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Feature Writer Jainez Peake, 16, hopes to be a pastry chef with her own bakery. The Jefferson High School junior said she’s already creating a plan to make her dream a reality. “I have to work hard and…



