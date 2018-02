DAVID MOORER SALVATORE HENDERSON St. Petersburg Police have arrested two brothers and charged them with aggravated battery. They are accused of beating an Uber driver Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to the McDonalds, 1020 34th Street North, in reference to a man bleeding in the parking lot. When officers arrived,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.