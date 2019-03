Rep. Castor with the Congressional Award honoree, Valerie Roberts and the winning art piece, “Woman From Hawaii.” Valerie Roberts, a senior from Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School, was awarded the top prize at U. S. Rep. Kathy Castor’s 2019 Congressional Art Competition with her interpretive portrait drawing titled, “Gloss.” She is the first student from Brooks DeBartolo…



