Athletes from left to right are: Deandre Perez (Newsome High), Ryan McCall (Founder/CEO), Jaylan Smith (Middleton High) and Virone Devine (Middleton High). The Breaking Boundaries Foundation is a non-profit organization that recently relocated from Atlanta, GA to Tampa, FL. The foundation’s sole purpose is to, “Create opportunities for student athletes to gain athletic exposure…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.