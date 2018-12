ARTEM EYDELMAN A Pinellas County man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of an infant. The baby died Monday, November 19th. According to police, officers responded to 12091 117th Street, North in Largo on November 17th, in reference to an unresponsive child. When they arrived, paramedics were attempting to provide medical…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.