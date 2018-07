DEMARCUS LAMAR JOHNSON A 25-year-old man was arrested and is being held under a $200,000 bond. He is accused of severely injuring a 3-month-old infant. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Brandon Regional Hospital early Friday in reference to an injured 3-month-old. When they arrived, they were told that the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.