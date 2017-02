Bobby Shmurda Rapper Bobby Shmurda has reportedly pleaded guilty in his prison contraband case as part of a deal with prosecutors. The hip-hop star, real name Ackquille Pollard, was arrested in June, 2015 after he was caught in possession of a “sharpened metal instrument” while behind bars at New York’s notorious Rikers Island prison. He…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.