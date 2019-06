ROBERT “BOB” MITCHELL 11/18/1932 — 6/12/2019 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Wednesday, Mr. Robert “Bob” Mitchell died of an apparent heart attack at Tampa General Hospital. Mr. Mitchell was 86-years-old, his wife, Mrs. Wanda Mitchell said. Mr. Mitchell was a pitcher in the historic Negro Baseball League. He launched his career with the Florida…



