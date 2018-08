Eric Darius Internationally known elite Jazz/R&B Saxophonist, Songwriter, Producer, and Performer, Eric Darius will be releasing his forthcoming album, Breakin’ Thru, on August 24, 2018. He has planned a release party for August 31 in Fayetteville, NC. This project is an extra special milestone for Darius as it is his first release via his own independent label, SagiDarius Music….



