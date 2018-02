Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther continues to set records at the U.S. box office where it is headed for a 2-weekend outing of $100 million-plus; one of the top second-weekend grosses in history. That’s after scoring the best first week for any title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with $292 million through Thursday, besting The Avengers (2012) in…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.