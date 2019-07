BRENDA MCKENZIE SINGHAL …Co-founder of Identity Narrative, Scent As Art IDENTITY NARRATIVE BY MONIQUE STAMPS Sentinel Feature Writer Looking for a unique experience with an African American-owned perfume and scent company? On Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 11 a. m. to 3 p. m., Armature Works, 1910 Ola, is hosting…



