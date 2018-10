BLACK BUSINESS BUS TOUR REUNION HELD Candy Lowe hosted a Black Business Bus Tour Reunion on Saturday, September 22, 2018. Those who participated gathered at the NFL YET Center to prepare for the community tour to several businesses. These ladies are representing the 360 Club at Dunnellon Trailhead. They are: Julia Dennis, Iris Thomas,…



