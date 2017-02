Michigan billionaire, Betsy DeVoe was confirmed after filibuster, and historic tiebreaker vote by V.P. Pence. Betsy DeVos, a wealthy Republican donor with almost no experience in public education, was confirmed by the Senate as the nation’s education secretary on Tuesday, but only with the help of a historic tiebreaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence…



